IBPS clerk recruitment 2020: Number of vacancies increased to 2,557, apply by 23 Sept at ibps.in

IBPS clerk recruitment 2020 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has increased the number of vacancies for the IBPS clerk recruitment 2020 from 1,557 to 2,557. An official notification has been released by the institute on its website - ibps.in.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by 23 September.

Of the total vacancies, 371 positions are for Maharashtra, 259 for Uttar Pradesh, 229 for Tamil Nadu, 221 for Karnataka, 162 for Punjab, 151 for West Bengal, 139 for Gujarat, 120 for Kerala, 104 for Madhya Pradesh.

There are 95 vacancies in Bihar, 93 for Delhi (NCT), 85 for Andhra Pradesh, 72 for Haryana, 68 for Rajasthan, 67 for Jharkhand, 66 for Odisha, 62 for Telangana.

Himachal Pradesh has 45 vacancies, Uttarakhand has 30, Goa has 25, Assam has Assam, Chhattisgarh has 18, Tripura has 12, Chandigarh has 8, Jammu and Kashmir has 7, Nagaland has 5.

There are 3 vacancies each in Lakshadweep and Manipur, 1 each in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim, 4 each in 4 for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Puducherry.

Candidates will be hired for the post of clerk in 11 participating organisations including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Those applying for the posts should be between 20 to 28 years of age as on 1 September 2020. There are relaxations in the upper age limit for applicants belonging to reserved categories.

IBPS will be conducting online preliminary exam on 5, 12 and 13 December.

The exam will be of 100 marks, of which 30 marks will be English language, 35 marks for Numerical Ability and remaining 35 for Reasoning Ability. The composite duration of the exam will be 60 minutes and candidates will get 20 minutes to answer each section.

Those who qualify the prelims will have to appear for main exams which will be held on 24 January 2021. The provisional allotment list will be released on 1 April. Candidates will be able to download the call letter for preliminary exam from 18 November.

IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on link that reads, "Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks-X (CRP Clerks-X)"

Step 3: Opt for new registration and enter all the necessary details

Step 4: Log in with the registration number and password generated and complete the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Here's the direct link to register: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpcl10aug20/