IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 admit card released at ibps.in; test to be conducted on 5, 12, 13 December

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk prelims 2020 admit card has been released on Friday, 20 November on the official website - ibps.in. To download the call letter, registered candidates will be required to enter their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 examination will be conducted on 5, 12 and 13 December. The preliminary exam will be of 100 marks and candidates will get an hour to answer the objective time questions. The paper will have 30 questions in the English Language section and 35 questions each in Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability sections.

The IBPS prelims result 2020 will be declared on 31 December. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam that will be held on 24 January, 2021. The provisional allotment is expected from 1 April.

Along with the admit card, candidates appearing for IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2020 will have to carry a valid photo identity card. They will have to adhere to all the COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing at the exam centre.

Examinees will be allowed to carry a personal sanitiser, a pen and a clear water bottle.

Steps to download SBI Clerk prelims admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to IBPS official website - ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks-X."

Step 3: On a new page, enter your credentials correctly to login.

Step 4: The IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details including your name, exam date before saving and taking a print.

IBPS is conducting the recruitment exam to fill 2,557 vacancies in 11 participating organisations, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank.