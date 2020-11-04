IBPS calendar 2021 with schedule of CRP main exams released; visit ibps.in for details
This year, the CRP online main exams would be conducted for four posts in online mode abiding by all COVID-19 guidelines
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the schedule for the CRP main examinations. Candidates who have been qualified for the online main tests can check the official calendar on the institute website ibps.in.
The official IBPS schedule states that the CRP online main exams would be conducted for four posts. The entrance exam for IBPS RRB IX Officer Scale I has been scheduled on 30 January, 2021, and IBPS RRB IX Office Assistants (Multipurpose) on 20 February. The third post is that of the IBPS Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee and the exam for this post will be held on 4 February, 2021. Lastly, the IBPS Clerk X exam is set to take place on 28 February, 2021. It is important to note here that all of these dates are tentative in nature and hence subject to change.
A Hindustan Times report stated that only those candidates who have managed to clear the preliminary level exams for these vacant posts will be able to appear for the main exams.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the IBPS to stay updated on any changes in the schedule (if there) or detailed instructions for the exams.
This year, the exams are being conducted in the online mode abiding by all COVID-19 guidelines. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts IBPS RRB, PO, and Clerk exams for the recruitment of candidates in several posts in different banks situated across the country, reported Careers 360.
The report added that applicants are selected on the basis of their performance in the entrance exams. There are three stages of the exams, starting with the preliminary exams, which is followed by the Mains exam. Those who are selected are eligible to sit for the interview.
