IBPS Calendar 2021-22 released; check dates for RRB PO, RRB Clerk exam at ibps.in

Candidates should note that the registration process for all the recruitment exams will be held in the online mode

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the annual calendar for all the recruitment exams to be held in 2021-22.

The dates for the preliminary and main exams of IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment 2021, IBPS RRB PO recruitment 2021, IBPS Clerk recruitment 2021, IBPS PO recruitment 2021 and IBPS SO recruitment 2021 have been published on the official website - ibps.in.

An official notice stated that the IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2021 will have its prelims on 1, 7, 8, 14 and 21 August and the main exam will be held on 3 October. The IBPS RRB PO Exam 2021 prelims have been also scheduled for 1, 7, 8, 14 and 21 August, while the main will be conducted on 25 September.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 and 2 prelims exam is to be held on 25 September and the prelims for IBPS Clerk Exam 2021 will be held across August and September. It will be conducted on 28, 29 August and 4, 5 September, followed by the mains on 31 October.

The preliminary exam for IBPS PO Exam 2021 is scheduled to be on 10, 16 and 17 October with the main exam slotted for 27 November. IBPS SO Exam 2021 is going to have its prelims on 18 and 26 December, while the main exam will be held on 30 January, 2022.

Candidates must note that the registration process for all the recruitment exams will be held in the online mode. Applicants will have to upload their thumbprint, signature as well as a scanned copy of their photograph. Also, they need to submit a handwritten declaration following the guideline prescribed by the official website.