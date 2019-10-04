IBPS admit card 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection releases admit card for main examination at ibps.in

IBPS admit card 2019 released | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the CRP RRB Clerk VIII or office assistant (Multipurpose) main examination 2019. Candidates who applied for the same can download the admit card on the official website — ibps.in

The call letter was released on 3 October, 2019. Candidates should note, that the link to download the same will be closed by 20 October. They are requested to download the admit card before the given deadline.

The Main examination will be held on 12, 13, 19 and 20 October. The duration for which will be 2 hours.

There will be no interview round for these exams.

Here are the steps to download your IBPS 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website — ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Download your Main Exam Call Letter' on the ticker on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the first link applicable, under 'CRP RRB VIII Office assistant'

Step 4: When the new tab opens, enter your login credentials, the CAPTCHA code and click 'Login'

Step 5: Or check out the direct link given here: ibpsonline.ibps.in

Step 6: Download the call letter, or take a screenshot, and take a print out for further reference

Students who cleared the IBPS CRP RRB preliminary examination for the office assistant post are eligible to appear for the main examination. Applicants can check out the official website for further details.

The IBPS is an autonomous body set up to select personnel for various client organisations. It provides service to all Public Sector Banks, SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC and Insurance companies, etc.