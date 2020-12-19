IB ACIO 2020: MHA releases exam notification, applications for 2,000 posts open till 9 Jan at mha.gov.in

IB ACIO 2020: The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has on Saturday released the online application for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/Executive. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

The opening is a General Central Service, Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) post. There are a total of 2,000 posts. The last date to submit the online application form is 9 January 2021.

Of the total posts, 989 vacancies are for General candidates, 417 for OBC, 113 for EWS, 360 SC, and 121 ST candidates.

According to reports, male candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay examination fee of Rs 100 and processing charges of Rs 500. SC/ST and all female candidates as well as Ex-servicemen will only have to pay recruitment processing charge of Rs 500.

Those applying should be between 18 to 27 years. There is relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Reports also said that candidates will be called for online test. Those who qualify the test will have to appear for a descriptive type exam which will be followed by interview.

The appointment to post will be temporary. However, permanent selection will depend on a number of the factors in the post at that time.

Those who will be selected for the post will be getting the salary in range of Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400. They will also be getting a special security allowance which will be 20 percent of the basic pay in addition to other government allowances as well as cash compensation for working on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days.

To check any details regarding IB ACIO 2020 recruitment and exam, click here.

Here is the direct link to apply for IB ACIO 2020 exam.