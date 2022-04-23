IAS topper Tina Dabi marries her fellow officer Pradeep Gawande in Jaipur; see picture here

The wedding party reportedly took place at Rajasthan's Jaipur in presence of their families and close friends. The reception party was also hosted in Rajasthan on 22 April.

The UPSC topper and the Indian Administrative Service officer of the 2016 batch, Tina Dabi tied the knot with a fellow IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande this week. The wedding party reportedly took place at Rajasthan's Jaipur in presence of their families and close friends. The reception party was also hosted in Rajasthan on 22 April.

The couple took to Twitter to share their wedding picture. The picture shows the couple dressed in full white attires, exchanging garlands in a simple ceremony. The background shows a portrait of the Dalit icon BR Ambedkar present there.

The couple reportedly met during the COVID pandemic and it was Dr Gawande who gave the proposal of marriage. Earlier in March, the civil servants announced their engagement via a social media platform. Tina Dabi shared a photo of the couple on her Instagram handle. Tagging her fiance, Dabi captioned, “I am wearing the smile you gave me fiance.”

Dr Pradeep Gawande is three years senior to Dabi and an IAS officer from the 2013 batch. While Dr Gawande is currently serving as the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum in Rajasthan, Tina Dabi is the Joint Secretary in the Finance Department of Rajasthan and both are parts of the Rajasthan cadre.

Tina Dabi was previously married to a 2015-batch IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan who secured the second position in the Civil Service Examination. The couple made headlines after they posted about their relationship on social media in 2016 and remained in the news ever since. They got married at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 and finally got divorced in August 2021.

Tina Dabi is the first Dalit to secure the top position in the Indian Civil Service Examination. She cleared India’s topmost examination in her first attempt. Dabi’s sister Rai also cleared the UPSC exam and secured the 15th position in 2020.