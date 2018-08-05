IAS association condemns Delhi transport minister's 'misbehaviour' with officer, says bureaucrats still 'face threats on dignity'

New Delhi: The apex organisation of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the country has condemned the alleged misbehaviour of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot with Transport Secretary Varsha Joshi at a recent meeting, saying it was "unacceptable".

Joshi, who refused to comment on the issue, took to Twitter on Sunday, listing the various initiatives taken by the transport department to ensure efficiency and remove corruption in the department, where she serves as secretary-cum-commissioner.

"This kind of misbehaviour with officials is just not acceptable. Strongly condemned," the IAS (Central) Association tweeted, referring to the incident involving Joshi.

In a series of tweets, Joshi also replied to the allegation that she was protecting touts. "The idea of a transport commissioner — any transport commissioner — protecting touts is beyond laughable," she said, while promising to provide the details of the steps taken to check corruption since April 2017, when she took charge of the post.

Gahlot allegedly misbehaved with Joshi during a meeting on Friday to review the replies of the transport department to questions to be asked in the Monsoon Session of Delhi the Assembly, which starts on Monday.

The development, following a protest movement by IAS officers earlier this year over an alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, has further strained the relations between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the bureaucrats.

The IAS-AGMUT Association has also alleged that threats to the integrity and dignity of the officers continued "unabated". "We embraced the assurances of our chief minister, but the threats on our dignity and integrity continue unabated," tweeted the association of IAS officers belonging to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

The current controversy is related to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Burari Transport Authority office last month, where complaints of alleged corruption were received by him. Joshi and Gahlot differed on a reply to be given to a listed question in the Assembly.

"Burari is a sprawling campus, hampered by terrible traffic flow all around it. We started last year by demolishing a lot of kiosks of touts flourishing in the lane between the VIU and ARU. Some have got a stay, some are on MCD land; we are following up those ones," Joshi tweeted about the condition prevailing at the Burari Transport Authority office.

Meanwhile, the AAP on Sunday said Gahlot had refused to approve the answer to the question prepared by Joshi that "no corruption or irregularities were found" at the Burari Transport Authority during Kejriwal's visit.

In a statement, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said: "Anybody and everybody who has a commercial vehicle like autorickshaw, taxi, tempo, bus knows it well that the Burari Transport Authority is a den of corruption. Every vehicle owner needs to get a fitness certificate every year and it cannot happen without agents and touts."

"If touts are openly roaming around in the transport authority (office) and only they can get the work done after being paid, there is a clear nexus. How can touts get the work done without the connivance of Transport department officers?"

He added that a question was put up in the Assembly on whether any irregularities or corruption were found during Kejriwal's visit to the Burari Transport Authority office. "To which the transport commissioner answered saying no corruption or irregularities were found. The minister (Gahlot) refused to approve this answer to be presented in the Delhi Assembly," the statement quoted Bhardwaj as saying.