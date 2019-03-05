IAF's Sukhoi-30 jet shoots down Pakistani military drone that violated Indian airspace in Bikaner

New Delhi: A Sukhoi-30 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force on Monday shot down a Pakistani military drone in Bikaner sector of the Indo-Pak border using an air-to-air missile, government sources said.

The Pakistani drone was detected by a ground-based radar station and minutes later one of the Sukhoi-30 jets deployed in the area to keep an eye on Indian air space shot it down, they said.

The Pakistani military drone was targeted at around 11:30 am in Bikaner-Nal sector in Rajasthan, the sources said.

It was the second unsuccessful attempt by Pakistan to send a spy drone inside India in the last six days.

A Pakistani drone was shot down by India on 27 February along the Indo-Pak border in Kutch in Gujarat.

The Indian Air Force has kept all its bases in Western sector on maximum alert after India carried out a strike on the biggest terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot on 26 February.

Pakistan had attempted to retaliate by unsuccessfully targeting a number of military installations in Kashmir on 27 February.

