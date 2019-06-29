IAF uses helicopters to airlift 15-member rescue team from AN-32 crash site in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday evening retrieved all the members of a rescue team from the site where one of its AN-32 aircraft had crashed in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month.

The AN-32 transporter aircraft had crashed on 3 June and the IAF was able to trace the wreckage in Arunachal Pradesh on 11 June. A day later, the rescue team had reached the site to retrieve the bodies of 13 IAF personnel who were on board the aircraft.

The task of retrieving the bodies and remains of the 13 air force personnel was completed on 20 June. The effort to retrieve the rescue team was delayed due to inclement weather and rain. The weather improved slightly in the evening, allowing the risky helicopter operations to be undertaken, the IAF said.

All the 15 members of the rescue team, eight IAF personnel, four from the Army and three civilians, were retrieved with the help of Advanced Light Helicopters and Mi-17 V5 helicopters. All the members of the rescue team were in good health, the IAF said.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.