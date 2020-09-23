IAF to hold recruitment rallies in Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan; register at airmenselection.cdac.in starting 27 Sept
Candidates can register for the recruitment online at airmenselection.cdac.in by 5 pm on 28 September
The India Air Force (IAF) has released a notification for holding recruitment rallies in Bihar, Haryana, and Rajasthan to select airmen for Group ‘X’ (technical trades), except education instructor trade.
The online registration process will commence from 27 September at 11 am.
Cndidates can register for the recruitment online at airmenselection.cdac.in by 5 pm on 28 September.
The IAF will hold the recruitment rallies from 9 to 20 October.
The exam will be held in an offline mode.
In a tweet, IAF said, "#JoinIAF: IAF invites online applications for pre-registration from unmarried male citizens (Indian/Nepalese) from Rajasthan to appear in recruitment rally to join as an Airman in Group X Trades (except Education Instructor Trade)."
According to Hindustan Times, the recruitment rally will be conducted at 1 Airmen Selection Centre, Ambala Cantonment.
For Bihar, the rally will be held at 10 Airmen Selection Centre, Air Force Station Bihta, Patna.
In Rajasthan, the rally will be at 5 Airmen Selection Centre & Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 Air Force, Jodhpur.
As per NDTV, candidates applying for the IAF recruitment rally 2020 should have born between 17 January, 2000 and 30, December 2003. Only those who have passed 10+2 or diploma will be eligible to apply.
The IAF started holding rallies in Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat on Wednesday.
Shortlisted candidates will be getting a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month. After the completion of training, the starting gross emoluments, including Military Service Pay (MSP), group ‘X’ pay shall be Rs 33,100 per month, including Dearness Allowance.
This may increase in subsequent years as per the career progression of the candidate.
