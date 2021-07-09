On the examination day, candidates should carry a photo ID proof and printout of the admit card at the exam centre

The Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has released the Indian Air Force admit cards for Group X and Y examination 2021. Candidates who applied for the recruitment exam can visit the official website - airmenselection.cdac.in - to check and download their hall tickets.

The Airmen selection exam has been scheduled to be conducted from 12 to 18 July at various centres across the country. Meanwhile, information on the website reads, "STAR 01/21 Online Examination which was originally planned from 18-24 Apr 21 was postponed due to COVID second wave. Online examination is planned pan India from 12 Jul 21 to 18 Jul 21”.

Further, the board also informed that the exam date and name of the city is available on the candidate’s individual login on CASB portal. The admit card will be made available only 24 to 48 hours prior to the exam date for appearing candidates.

Earlier, the IAF Airmen recruitment exam was scheduled to be held from 18 to 24 April but got postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus that hit the country.

Follow these steps in order to download the IAF Group X and Y admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website - airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Go to the Candidate tab (Top Middle), and click on "Login for intake 01/22"

Step 3: Soon after clicking, it will take the candidate to a new page of the CASB website

Step 4: Applicant will then have to sign in by entering email id and password along with captcha text

Step 5: Within seconds, the IAF Group X and Y admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidate can download or take a printout for future reference or use (if required)

Here’s the direct link

IAF Airmen Exam Pattern:

For Group X Exam: There will be questions related to English, Physics, and Mathematics as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus. The duration of the online examination will be for 60 minutes.

For Group Y Exam: There will be questions related to English as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus, along with Reasoning and General Awareness. The duration of the exam will be 45 minutes.

Both group X and Y Trades: Comprising of English, Physics, and Maths as per CBSE 10+2 syllabus and Reasoning and General Awareness, the exam duration will be 85 minutes.

Candidates should note that 1 mark will be given for each correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.