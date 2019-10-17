IAF releases Airmen Group X, Y Phase I Exam Result, and Phase II Exam admit card on airmenselection.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the result of the Airmen Group X and Y Phase I Examination, and the admit card for the Group X and Y Phase II Examination on its official website – airmenselection.cdac.in. The Indian Air Force Group X Phase I examination for the Technical Posts and Group Y for non-technical trades was held from 21 to 24 September 2019.

How to download Indian Air Force Group X and Y Phase I Examination Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Air Force – airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Candidate' tab on the homepage

Step 3: Select 'Login (for intake 02/2020)' from the drop-down list

Step 4: Candidates are requested to enter their respective email ID, password and the captcha, and click 'sign in' to download their results

All candidates are requested to download or take a print out of the result for future reference. The IAF has also released the admit card for Group X and Y Phase II examination. Qualified candidates can download their respective admit card online, using their login details , and following the same process mentioned above.

The Indian Air Force is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. It was established on 8 October 1932 in British India as an auxiliary air force of the Royal Air Force.