IAF Helicopter Crash: IMA cancels Commandant's Parade in Dehradun

Dehradun: The Indian Military Academy in Dehradun has cancelled the Commandant's Parade, final rehearsal parade scheduled to be held on Thursday, ahead of the final passing out parade, said Academy's Public Relations Officer Col Himani Pant on Thursday.

"IMA, Dehradun has cancelled Commandant's Parade (final rehearsal parade ahead of final passing out parade) that was scheduled to take place today. The decision regarding holding passing out parade will be taken after receiving instructions from the Army Headquarters," Col Pant said.

This year 319 Indians and 68 foreigners will step into the 387 Gentlemen Cadet Parade.

The announcement came after Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday died in a helicopter accident along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other army personnel who were on board the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter.

General Rawat was travelling from Sulur to Wellington when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the IAF chief on Wednesday visited Sulur Airbase, from where the helicopter took off.

General Rawat, India's first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defense Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.