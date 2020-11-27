IAF CASB Airmen phase one result 2020 declared on airmenselection.cdac.in; phase two exam from 19 Jan

Those candidates who have qualified for the CASB IAF Phase 2 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website

The Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) for the Indian Air Force has declared the result for the phase one exam which was conducted online. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their score on the official website airmenselection.cdac.in.

Along with the result of the phase one exam, authorities have also released the admit card for candidates who have qualified to appear for the second phase of the CASB IAF examination.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, information with regards to the CASB IAF Phase 2 exam result will also be sent to the shortlisted candidates on their registered email address mentioned in their application form at the time of filling the application form.

A report by The Times of India said that the exams are being conducted for recruitment of airmen in Indian Air Force Group X (except education instructor) and Group Y (except auto tech, IAF (P), IAF (S) and musician trades).

A report by Jagran Josh said that the CASB Phase 2 exam will commence on 19 January 2021. The admit card mentions the instructions as well as the date and time along with test centre details for the upcoming examination.

Candidates can download their hall ticket for CASB IAF Phase 2 exam through their individual login from the official website.

Steps to check IAF CASB Airmen result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website airmenselection.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidates tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on the link that mentions shortlisted candidates for the phase two exam.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials to login.

Step 5: The list of shortlisted candidates for the IAF CASB Airmen phase 2 exam will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check for your name before saving and downloading.

Candidates can also access the list of shortlisted candidates for the IAF CASB Airmen Phase 2 exam directly by clicking here or copying the URL (https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/img/new/final%20shortlist_26Nov2020.pdf) and pasting it on their browser's address bar and pressing enter.