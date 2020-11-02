IAF Airmen X and Y group admit card 2020 released at airmenselection.cdac.in; CASB STAR exam from 4 to 8 Nov

Candidates will be required to take a coloured print out of the admit card. They will also have to carry a self-declaration form and a valid ID card for the verification at the examination centre

The admit card for Indian Air Force (IAF) Airmen X and Y Groups exam has been released by Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) on its official website: airmenselection.cdac.in.

To check and download the hall ticket, candidates will have to enter their registered e-mail address and password.

According to a report in The Times of India, the STAR 01/2020 recruitment exam for 01/2021 Airmen Group X and Y will be conducted in online mode from 4 to 8 November 2020 at various centres across the country.

The admit card, or hall ticket, has also been mailed to the candidates on their registered e-mail ID.

The exam was earlier scheduled from 19 to 23 March but was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the exam will have questions based on English, Physics and Mathematics as per Class 12 CBSE syllabus. It will also have reasoning and general awareness questions.

Those who qualify the Phase I examination will be eligible to appear for IAF Airmen Phase II exam.

Steps to download IAF Airmen Group X and Y admit card 2020

Step 1: Step 1: Visit the Central Airmen Selection Board's official website - airmenselection.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on Candidate tab on the homepage and tap on Login.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your registered e-mail ID, password and Captch as shown on the page.

Step 4: Press the Sign In button.

Step 5: The IAF Airmen Group X and Y admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Go through the hall ticket and cross check all the details before saving and taking a print.

Here's the direct link to download IAF Airmen Group X and Y admit card 2020.

The admit card will mention the guidelines by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates will have to strictly adhere to the instructions at the exam centre. Also, if the examinees fail to carry the hall ticket to the test centre, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.