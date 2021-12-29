IAF AFCAT 2022: Registration for 317 posts ends on 30 December; check details here

Candidates may apply for the 317 posts on the official website of IAF - https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

The Indian Air Force Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2022) application process for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) posts will end tomorrow, 30 December. Candidates may apply for the 317 posts on the official website of IAF - https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

The IAF is also inviting applications for the vacancies of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (flying branch) and the deadline to apply is 30 December.

Follow these steps to apply:

-Visit the website https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

-Click on link that reads ‘AFCAT 01/2022 Registration for AFCAT and NCC Branches Commences’

-Key in your email ID and password to register

-Duly fill the application form and upload the mentioned documents

-Pay the required fee and submit the AFCAT form

-Keep a copy of the submitted IAF AFCAT form to use it in the future

The direct link to apply is here - https://afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/

The application process for IAF AFCAT began on 1 December. As per the official notice available on the website, candidates must not be less than 20 years and more than 24 years to apply for the Flying Branch vacancy. For the Ground Duty Branch, applicants should be 20 years of age and the upper age limit is 26 years as of 1 January 2023.

It is to be noted that candidates have to maintain their unique registered e-mail ID and mobile number active throughout the selection process. Also, applicants will not get any chances to make amendments to their online application forms and the information provided while filling the form shall be considered final, according to the official notice.

The recruitment drive of IAF AFCAT is being carried out to fill vacancies in" Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches, along with vacancies for PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (flying branch). A total of 317 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.