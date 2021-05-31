Tp register for AFCAT, candidates have to pay Rs 250 as application fees. However, applicants registering for NCC special entry and Meteorology department are exempt from paying this fee

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 to recruit candidates at the flying branch and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts.

The online registration process will begin from 1 June while the last date will be 30 June. Once the process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various vacancies by visiting the official website - afcat.cdac.in.

The online registration is for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Meanwhile, applications are also invited for grant of Permanent Commission PC/ SSC for NCC special entry Scheme (for flying Branch) and for Meteorology branch entry.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 334 vacancies that have been notified.

Vacancy details

Out of 334, 96 vacancies are for SSC in the flying branch, 137 PC/SSC vacancies are in the Ground Duty Technical branch, 73 PC/SSC vacancies in the Ground Duty non-technical branch, and 28 PC/SSC vacancies in the Meteorology branch. However, for NCC special entry, 10 percent of seats out of CDSE vacancies are for PC and 10 percent of AFCAT vacancies for SSC.

Eligibility criteria

For Flying Branch Post: Applicants should be between 20 to 24 years of age as on 1 July, 2022. The upper age limit for interested candidates who are holding a valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxed for up to 26 years.

For Ground Duty (Technical / Non-Technical) Branches Post: Applicants should be between 20 to 26 years of age as on 1 July, 2022.

Exam Fee

Candidates should note that to register for AFCAT, they have to pay Rs 250. Meanwhile, applicants registering for NCC special entry and Meteorology department are excused from paying the fee.

Once the registration window opens, aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website -afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidates’ login tab and click on AFCAT 02/2021 link

Step 3: Click on ‘New registration’ on the page and fill in all the required details

Step 4: Submit the information and save the registered id and password

Step 5: Use the credentials to log in and fill in the application form

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form. Download a copy of the form for future reference