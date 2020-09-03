IAF AFCAT 2020: Indian Air Force postpones entrance test; papers to be held on 3 and 4 Oct
AFCAT 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held from 31 August. The exam is conducted twice-a-year, in February and in August/September, to select Class-I Gazetted Officer in Flying and Ground Dutie
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescheduled the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) to 3 and 4 October. The announcement of the new dates was made by IAF on its website - afcat.cdac.in.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the AFCAT 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held from 31 August.
The exam is conducted twice in a year- once in February and on August/September. The exam is conducted to select Class-I Gazetted Officer in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).
A report by The Times of India said the AFCAT I 2020 result was released on 17 March. The written and KET exam were conducted on 22 and 23 February.
The interview for AFCAT I 2020 AFSB was scheduled to be held from 23 March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
A report by Times Now said that candidates applying for the posts should be aged between 20 and 24 years, that is they must be born not before July 1997 and not after 1 July 2001, to apply for the exam.
For ground duty staff the age limit is 20 to 26 years.
In the notification, IAF said that the selection will be fair and merit based. "Attempt to influence the selection process at any stage is liable to lead to termination of candidature or initiation of service and legal action against the concerned individual," it added.
Those who qualify for the posts of flying officer will be paid between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.
