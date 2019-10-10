You are here:
I-T raids properties of G Parameshwara; ex-deputy CM of Karnataka says ‘not aware of raids, ready to rectify if any fault found’

India Asian News International Oct 10, 2019 15:09:40 IST

  • Following IT raids on locations linked to him, ex-deputy CM of Karnataka G Parameshwara on Thursday said he is not aware of the development

  • 'Let them search, I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it', he added

  • Income Tax department said the raids were conducted at around 30 premises related to Parameshwara

Tumkur: Following I-T raids on locations linked to him, former deputy chief minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara on Thursday said he is not aware of the development, adding that he is ready to "rectify" any fault committed on his behalf.

"I am not aware of the raid. I don't know where they are doing it. Let them search I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it," said Parameshwara.

Income Tax department conducted raids at several locations linked to him on Thursday. According to sources in the Income Tax department, the raids were conducted at around 30 premises related to Parameshwara. Income-tax Department has found irregularities in medical college run by a trust related to Parameshwara.

Further details are awaited

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 15:09:40 IST

