I-T raids in Madhya Pradesh: CRPF personnel clash with state police, allege they're being obstructed

Bhopal: In a high-level drama, CRPF personnel accompanying IT officials conducting raids at the premises of Ashwin Sharma, linked to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, clashed with the state police, which evoked memories of the face-off between Kolkata police and CBI earlier this year.

Madhya Pradesh police personnel alleged that people inside the housing complex of Sharma, an associate of Praveen Kakkar, who is Kamal Nath's officer on special duty (OSD), had reached out to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area seeking assistance.

"We've nothing to do with Income Tax and its ongoing raids. It is a residential complex, there are people inside who need medical assistance and they called the local SHO for help. They have closed the entire residential complex because of the raid," said City SP Bhupinder Singh.

The CRPF, which is accompanying the IT officials in conducting the searches, have alleged that the police was obstructing it from performing its duty.

"We have not done anything to anyone. They are just trying to show off their rank and obstruct us. The Madhya Pradesh Police is not letting us work. We are from the CRPF and we only follow the orders of our seniors. CRPF is always there for the safety and security of the people. The investigation is still on and this is why we are not allowing people inside," CRPF official told media.

Earlier in the day, IT officials in pre-dawn swoop carried out raids at the residences of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's private secretary, Praveen Kakkar, in Indore and former advisor RK Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

Officials are conducting searches at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa and Delhi, according to sources.

Earlier this year, Kolkata Police had detained a team of CBI officials who had reached the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. The issue had blown up with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee going on a strike against the central government.

