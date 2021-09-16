I-T Dept searches Sonu Sood's home for second straight day; Oppn slams BJP, saffron party denies political link

A recent deal between Sonu Sood's company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner. The survey has been initiated on allegations of tax evasion on this deal, sources said

A day after Income Tax Department officials descended on premises linked to Sonu Sood in Mumbai and some other places on Wednesday in connection with an alleged tax evasion probe, officials continued searches at the home of the actor on Thursday.

"A recent deal between Sonu Sood's company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner. The survey has been initiated on allegations of tax evasion on this deal," sources calling the operation a "survey" told NDTV .

This development comes on the heels of Sood being appointed brand ambassador for a "Desh ka Mentors" programme for school students introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. His meeting with AAP head and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sent ripples across the political sphere, many assuming his debut with the party would be announced soon.

Sood, however, bushed aside the rumours saying, "No politics was discussed. As of now we have not discussed anything political."

The BJP has denied allegations of any political link to the raids, with BJP's Maharashtra MLA Ram Kadam telling NDTV: "If any central agency takes any action, the entire opposition along with Congress calls it political. Should these agencies stopped working? These operations are transparent".

However, the the Opposition parties took to Twitter to slam the BJP. Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande slammed what she called "selective targeting" and accused the BJP of a "Talibani" ideology, as per NDTV.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted:

This is nothing but a witch hunt by an insecure government against a giant philanthropist considered a 'messiah' by millions. His only crime is that he worked for the welfare of downtrodden when they were orphaned by the state. https://t.co/Zu10aiKIIv — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 15, 2021

AAP took to Twitter to condemn the raids from its official handle.

#SonuSood is a Messiah who helped millions of poor who were orphaned by the govt. This Income Tax raid shows Modi Govt's insecurity - @raghav_chadha pic.twitter.com/flvI3PAlL1 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 15, 2021

AAP's Atishi tweeted:

The ‘survey’ of actor-and-philanthropist @SonuSood by the IT Dept is a clear message by BJP that they will victimise anyone who does good work for the country? Was it a crime for @SonuSood to help migrants during the lockdown? Was it a crime for him to help those in difficulty? pic.twitter.com/oA47wes9Vv — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) September 15, 2021

Congress' Supriya Shrinate tweeted:

Raiding @SonuSood is a sign of desperation. Grow up Mr Modi and Mr Shah. However, this should be a badge of honour Sonu Sood, you surely did somethings right to upset the duo. #SonuSood — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 15, 2021

TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted:

Sonu Sood raided by IT @SonuSood …. No surprise now that he’s officially aligned with @AamAadmiParty. Is ED next? Come on, tell us @BJP — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 15, 2021

Sood grabbed the spotlight by providing transportation for migrant workers to return home during the migrant exodus that took place in India during 2020.

He came to the rescue again this year with hospital beds, medical amenities and oxygen when COVID-19 ravaged India during the second wave.

The actor's fans across India have taken to Twitter to express their solidarity with Sood. Currently, #SonuSood #SonuSoodRealHero #SonuSoodITSurvey and #IstandWithSonuSood are trending on Twitter.

