I-T Department raids 16 premises linked to Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot as part of tax evasion probe

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department (ITD) Wednesday conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said.

Income Tax Department raids 16 locations of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot in Delhi and Gurugram. Search underway at Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Ltd&Corporate International Financial Services Ltd, at present: Income Tax Sources pic.twitter.com/G6sKYuwvSj — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018

They said at least 16 locations in and around the national capital are being raided by a team of about 30 Income Tax Department sleuths.

The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others, the officials said.

Gahlot is the minister for transport, law and revenue and is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency.