I.N.D.I.A bloc passes resolution to contest LS elections together, says seat sharing to be concluded soon

The I.N.D.I.A bloc on Friday passed a resolution to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together and said that seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take.

“We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take,” read the resolution.

They have come out with a coordination committee to start working on the seat sharing by September end, after hours of deliberations.

Congress’ K C Venugopal, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut are part of the opposition panel.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, AAP’s Raghav Chadha, Samajwadi Party’s Javed Ali Khan, JDU’s Lallan Singh, CPI leader D Raja, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti are also part of coordination panel, the sources said.

The panel will act as the highest decision-making body of the bloc and start work on seat sharing, they added.

“We, the I.N.D.I.A parties, hereby resolve to organise public rallies at the earliest in the different parts of the country on issues of public concerns and importance,” added the resolution.

The resolution also said that the parties will coordinate their respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega India’ in different languages.

Top leaders of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A are holding hectic parleys in the third two-day joint meeting of the alliance in Mumbai today to chart out a concrete roadmap to take on the ruling BJP-led government for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With inputs from agencies