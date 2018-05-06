Hyderabad woman raped by staff member at state-run hospital, 45-year-old ward attendant held

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old ward attendant was on Sunday arrested on charges of raping a married woman at the premises of a state-run hospital here where she had gone for treatment, police said.

B Nagaraju, who allegedly raped the woman, was nabbed along with a home guard Qmar E-Ilahi, who was arrested on the charge of not reporting the matter despite "observing" the act, police said.

According to a police official, the woman in a complaint on Saturday said on 2 May, she had gone to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment after her husband had beat her up.

At about 2100 hours when she sat in the waiting hall after treatment a man approached her. He threatened her with dire consequences and took her to the first floor of the hospital and raped her, the complaint said.

The man threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone and fled, police said.

Qmar E-Ilahi observed the entire scene but did not inform his higher-ups, they said.