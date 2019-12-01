Hyderabad vet rape, murder case: K Chandrasekhar Rao orders setting up of fast-track court, assures all help to victim's family

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial in the case of rape and murder of

a woman veterinarian near Hyderabad and assured all necessary help to her family.

In his first public statement since the incident, Rao also described the rape and murder of the 25-year old woman by four men as 'ghastly' and expressed his deep anguish.

He directed the officials to initiate the process for setting up a fast track court and ensure that the culprits get tough punishment, a statement from his office said.

The government was ready to extend all necessary help to the family of the woman veterinarian, whose killing has triggered an outrage, the statement added.

