Hyderabad vet rape and murder: Telangana protesters demand death penalty for accused sans trial, say 'hand them over if you can't do it'

Protests broke out in Telangana on Saturday in the wake of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian, according to several media reports.

Some Hyderabad locals, including activists, staged a protest outside Shadnagar Police Station where the accused are lodged, raised slogans against them and demanded severe punishment for them. Some even demanded that the accused be handed over to public.

"It is not enough if they are taken to court. They should be handed the same treatment what they did to the victim [sic]," a man said. "If you cannot do it, hand them over to us," another man said.

As per a report in The News Minute, some protesters raised slogans condemning the crime and demanded 'an encounter' of the accused. The article also said that a massive protest was led by students in Shamshabad, where the rape and murder occurred, demanding justice for the victim.

Police assured the agitators that they would ensure that the accused are convicted and urged the public to cooperate.

According to a report in the New Indian Express, several women's rights organisations organised a candlelight procession in Shadnagar. "Don’t allow the accused to be taken to court. They should be hanged for their offence,” some told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, doctors who conducted medical tests on the accused as per procedures, told reporters here the condition of the accused was normal.

The local bar association has resolved not to offer any legal assistance to the accused.

The 25-year-old veterinary doctor, who works in a state-run hospital, was raped and killed on the city outskirts on Thursday night allegedly by four lorry workers, who were arrested Friday night.

With inputs from PTI

