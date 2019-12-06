Hyderabad Encounter LATEST Updates: Gautam Gambhir calls for judicial reforms, extends support to police 'if accused were trying to escape'

Hyderabad vet rape-murder case LATEST updates: BJP MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir urged for reforms in India's judicial system while reacting to the news of the encounter in which all four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were killed by the Cyberabad Police on Friday.
He said, "Judicial system needs to be reformed. The verdict of fast track courts should be final and there should be no further appeals or mercy petitions for death the penalty. If they (accused) were trying to escape then, I stand with police."
The Cyberabad commissioner of police, VC Sajjanar on Friday addressed a press conference on the encounter in which all four accused of the rape and murder of a 26-year-old vet in Hyderabad, were killed by the police. When asked for a reaction on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) taking cognizance of the incident, Sajjanar said, "We will answer to whoever takes cognizance, the state govt, NHRC, to all concerned."
Addressing the media, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner said that the accused first attacked the police with sticks, which was followed by snatching away their weapons from the personnel and resorting to open firing on them.
The father of Jyoti Singh, the 23-year-old paramedic student who died days after being gangraped in Delhi in December 2012, welcomed the news of the death of the accused in the Hyderabad gangrape-and-murder case in a police encounter on Friday and said the family's wait for justice ended early. Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sounded a word of caution, saying extra-judicial killings were not acceptable.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Telangana government on the alleged encounter of the four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.
Appreciating the action of the Hyderabad police in handling the rape and murder accused of the veterinarian on Friday, the victim's family said that although this was not justice as nothing could bring back the deceased, but they were all relieved by the prompt justice.
Appreciating the action of the Hyderabad police in handling the rape and murder accused of the veterinarian on Friday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took a swipe against the Uttar Pradesh government and accused it of treating criminals like "state guests".
The 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim's mother Asha Devi also responded to the overnight development in the Hyderabad vet's rape and murder, saying she was extremely content with the punishment given to the accused.
"Telangana Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel," said Asha Devi.
She also appealed to the Centre and the Delhi government that her daughter, a 23-year-old paramedic student who was gang-raped inside a running bus in south Delhi and thrown out on the road along with her male friend on 12 December, should be given justice and demanded the culprits be hanged to death
"I have been running from pillar to post for the last seven years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest," she said.
The encounter took place at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, where the 26-year-old victim's charred body was found. While reconstructing the crime scene, the accused tried to escape the spot.
In an overnight development in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case, the Telangana Police reportedly killed all the four accused in the crime during an encounter, ANI reported.
The bodies of the four accused have been taken to Shadnagar government hospital. During the encounter at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, three police personnel were also injured, according to Cyberabad police sources.
According to India Today, the police tried to recreate the crime scene at Shamshabad toll plaza on NH-44 near Hyderabad — the same highway where the charred body of the 26-year-old veterinarian was found. At this point, the accused tried to run away from the spot, the police said.
Telangana Police: All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AxmfQSWJFK
— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
The charred body of the victim was found under a culvert in Shadnagar area of Hyderabad on 28 November, a day after she went missing.
The police arrested all four accused in the case on 29 November.
Odisha minister says Hyderabad Police did 'nothing wrong'
Odisha state Minister Pratap Jena was quoted by News18 as saying that said that the Hyderabad Police had done "nothing wrong" regarding the encounter in which all four arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed.
"I think, there is nothing wrong committed by the Hyderabad Police. The four persons accused in a heinous crime, were killed while trying to escape. This is my personal view," Jena told reporters at Lok Seva Bhawan here. "There are countries where the culprits of such crimes are beheaded. In our country, such criminals should be given stringent punishment," the minister said.
'Extra judicial killings are unacceptable': Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also reacted to the Cyberabad Police's encounter in which all four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were killed on Friday and said that "extra judicial killings were not acceptable".
In a reply to a Twitter user condemning the police action, Tharoor said that he agreed with her "in principle" but cautioned against split condemnation. He said, "We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws."
DCW says Hyderabad encounter will send 'strong message'
Swati Maliwal, chief of the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Friday said that the Hyderabad encounter, in which all four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old vet were killed by the police, will send out a strong message, "but that there are still thousands of victims who are awaiting justice".
"What about thousands of Nirbhayas who are still waiting for justice. At the end of the day, there will be a strong message (after the encounter), and people will feel justice was done. But l want this country to run through a system," Maliwal said.
News18 reported that Maliwal is on an indefinite hunger strike as part of her demand for capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction.
Standing instruction to police to file chargesheet within 10 days: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that she doesn't tolerate any kind of violence against women, in the context of the developments in the Hyderabad rape and murder case.
She added, "My standing instruction to police is to arrest accused immediately and chargesheet them within 3-10 days. This is the law." Her remarks come a few hours after the Cyberabad Police killed all four of the accused in an encounter at the site of the original crime.
Gautam Gambhir says judicial system needs to be reformed
BJP MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir urged for reforms in India's judicial system while reacting to the news of the encounter in which all four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were killed by the Cyberabad Police on Friday.
He said, "Judicial system needs to be reformed. The verdict of fast track courts should be final and there should be no further appeals or mercy petitions for death the penalty. If they (accused) were trying to escape then, I stand with police."
Journalist files complaint against "extra-judicial killing" in Hyderabad rape and murder case
Journalist Anjali Mody on Friday filed a complaint against the "extra-judicial killings" in the Hyderabad vet rape and murder case on Friday. This was before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognizance of the incident.
Will answer anyone: Cyberabad Police on NHRC taking cognizance of encounter
The Cyberabad commissioner of police, VC Sajjanar on Friday addressed a press conference on the encounter in which all four accused of the rape and murder of a 26-year-old vet in Hyderabad, were killed by the police. When asked for a reaction on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) taking cognizance of the incident, Sajjanar said, "We will answer to whoever takes cognizance, the state govt, NHRC, to all concerned."
As Telangana cops receive praises for encounter today, local police mucked up investigation on day of crime
Hyderabad Police is being lauded by a large section of people after the news of killing of four accused persons in the Hyderabad rape and murder came to light. However, just until hours before the alleged encounter, the police force was facing flak for failing to fulfill its duties on the day the crime was committed.
On 27 November, when the victim was abducted, gang-raped and killed, her sister had proceeded to RGIA police station within half an hour of her last distress call. It is noteworthy that the RGIA police station is less than ten minutes from the Shamshabad toll plaza, where the crime had taken place.
The cops at the RGIA station refused file a complaint, citing that the site of crime was outside their jurisdiction. They asked the veterinarian’s sister to approach Shamshabad Rural Police Station instead. The victim's family faced a similar ordeal at the Shamshabad police station about establishment of police jurisdiction. The FIR was finally lodged at 3.10 am, four-and-half hours after the victim's sister first approached the police.
Accused were not ready to surrender: Cyberabad Police
Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar further said that the police warned the accused, asking them to surrender, but they did not give in. Sajjanar said they had to resort to firing as the accused were not ready to surrender.
"Then we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter. During encounter, two police men have been injured and they have been shifted to the local hospital," said Cyderabad police commissioner.
The accused snatched our weapons and open fired, says Cyberabad Police
Addressing the media, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner said that the accused first attacked the police with sticks, which was followed by snatching away their weapons from the personnel and resorting to open firing on them.
Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have right to file mercy petition, says Ram Nath Kovind
Reacting to the police encounter in Hyderabad where all the four accused in the rape and murder of the 26-year-old woman veterinarian were killed, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "There should be no mercy for rapists. These kind of incidents shocks the whole nation."
"Women safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have right to file mercy petition. Parliament should review mercy petitions." said the president at an event in Rajasthan's Sirohi.
NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Hyderabad police encounter
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the police encounter in connection with the rape and murder of veterinarian doctor in Hyderabad. They will be sending a fact finding team in the encounter site.
Important to inquire details of encounter killings: Chidambaram on killing of all accused
Reacting to the anticipated encounter killings of all the four accused in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old woman veterinarian on Friday, semior Congress leader P Chidambaram said it was important to inquire into the details of the encounter to ascertain the truth.
"I don't know facts of what happened in Hyderabad. As responsible person,all I can say is, it must be thoroughly inquired into,to find out if it was a genuine encounter whether they were trying to flee or it was anything else," the Congress leader said.
Cyberabad Police chief also posted in Warangal at the time of encounter killings of acid attack accused
Vishwanath C Sajjanar, the Cyberabad Police commissioner whose men on Friday killed four alleged rapists arrested last week for the rape and murder of a veterinarian, is not new to encounters. In the second week of December 2008, Warangal district police had gunned down three youths in their 20s a few hours after they were caught in an acid attack case.
Similar to the outrage after the recent Hyderabad rape and murder, pressure was mounting on the police in 2008 to deliver instant justice.
Sajjanar had defended the encounter, claiming that all three accused had tried to attack the police with a country-made gun when they were taken to the crime spot to reconstruct the scene. After some hue and cry over the ‘encounter’, the issue was given a quiet burial.
Read more here
Make such encounter killings legal: BJP's Locket Charrerjee
BJP lawmaker Locket Chatterjee on Friday lauded Telangana Police after the accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case were killed in an encounter and added that such operations should be made legal.
"This is a very good step taken for our country, I felt really good when I read this news in the morning. The soul of the rape victim must be at peace now. Her family must be at peace. Such encounters should be made legal," Chatterjee told ANI.
Cyberabad Commissioner Sajjanar was SP in Warangal when acid attack accused were killed in encounter, say reports
Vishwanath C Sajjanar, the Cyberabad police commissioner, was Superintendent of Police in Warangal when three men accused of an acid attack were gunned down in an alleged encounter in 2015, News18 reported.
Discrepancy in police claims regarding time of encounter surfaces
News18 report revealed another discrepancy and loophole in the police narrative on the time of the encounter. Earlier a local police official had put the time of the deaths at around 3:30 a.m. However, today, deputy commissioner of police, N Prakash Reddy said, "In the morning, at around 6-6.30, our personnel have come to reconstruct the scene of crime and the accused have tried to snatch their weapons, and there was a cross-fire. In this, all the four accused have died. Two policemen have been injured." There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.
Better late than never, says Jaya Bachchan on Telangana encounter
Those opposing encounter are anti-nationals: YSRCP MP
Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, YSR Congress Party said, "They deserved to be shot dead. God has been kind that they were shot dead, this is a good lesson. They tried to run away and they were killed. No NGO should oppose it and if they do so, they are anti-national."
Worrisome that people have lost faith in justice system: Arvind Kejriwal on Hyderabad encounter
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said while the people of the country are rejoicing the encounter deaths of the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of the Hyderabad veterinarian, it is also worrisome that they have lost faith in the justice system. "The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter.
Meenakshi Lekhi rubbishes questions on timing of encounter, hopes police action serves as deterrent
Responding to the killing of the rape accused in police encounter, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi told News18, "As you sow so shall you reap...they tried to flee so police shot them."
Lekhi also rubbished the questions being raised on the alleged loopholes in cops story and the timing and authenticity of the encounter. She asked, "What is wrong with recreating a crime scene at 3 am, that was the tentative time of crime... Law will take its own course...FIR will be registered, an inquiry will happen into police action, but one hopes this will prove to be deterrent for future rapists."
"Had the Delhi govt swiftly disposed off Nirbhaya killers file, perhaps deterrent would have come earlier," the BJP lawmaker adds.
'Now nobody will know if 4 men killed were innocent men,' rights lawyer Karuna Nundy questions cops' story on encounter
Supreme Court lawyer and rights' activist Karuna Nundy took a different take on the Hyderabad cops' action and the resulting euphoria on the death of four accused. Raising some pertinent questions on a long Twitter thread, Nundy pointed out that the killed men were still accused of the crime and had not been held guilty by a court.
Too many coincidences in cops story: Hyderabad encounter raises more questions than it answers
Just a day after orders were issued by the Law Department of Telangana designating the first additional district and sessions judge in Mahbubnagar as a special court for the speedy trial of the gruesome crime, the police claimed to have shot dead the accused when they tried to escape. The police version, however, raises more questions than it answers. Too many coincidences around the encounter lend little credence to the cops' story. According to them, the firing took place between 3.30 am and 5 am near the Chatanpalli underpass, where the charred body of the vet was found.
The very move to take the accused to the crime scene to reconstruct the crime at that time of the night appears highly irregular. The police claimed that since the public has been baying for the blood of the accused, they had to be taken under the cover of darkness. Even if that was true, it is difficult to believe that the police did not bother to have a tight security ring around the accused in such a high-profile case.
Read more here
Accused were killed in self-defence: Hyderabad DCP
DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy said the accused snatched a weapon and fired at the police during the crime scene re-construction, ANI reported. This, Reddy said, prompted the police to fire back in self-defence, killing the four men.
Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police congratulates Hyderabad cops
Former DGP of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaidya congratulated the Hyderabad Police for taking down all accused in an encounter. He said that had the accused escaped from police's custody, the cops would have faced severe flak.
Hyderabad citizens shower rose petals on police at site of encounter
'This is not justice, but a relief,' victim's family expresses satisfaction on death of all four accused
Father of the 26-year-old woman veterinarian responded to the killings of the accused in a police encounter, expressing his gratitude towards Telangana government. "This is not justice...our daughter is lost to us forever. But, this is relief," he says. "Police had told us they will take immediate action. And they did."
NCW chief expresses happiness on death of accused
Rekha Sharma, chairperson of National Commission for Women, expresses her happiness over the police encounter that killed the four accused. "As a common citizen I am feeling happy that this was the end we all wanted for them. But this end was supposed to be through the legal system. It should have happened through proper channels," she says. "We always demanded death penalty for them, and here police is the best judge, I don't know in what circumstances this happened."
Jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh right now: Mayawati asks state govt to take inspiration from Hyderabad Police
Appreciating the action of the Hyderabad police in handling the rape and murder accused of the veterinarian on Friday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took a swipe against the Uttar Pradesh government and accused it of treating criminals like "state guests".
"Crimes against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, but the state government is sleeping. Police here and also in Delhi should take inspiration from Hyderabad Police, but unfortunately here criminals are treated like state guests, there is jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh right now."
Had no other option, but to shoot them, says Cyberabad police commissioner on encounter with accused
According to Cyderabad police, the four accused – Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar, and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu – tried to attack the personnel and flee during the crime scene reconstruction at 3.30 am.
Speaking to News18, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, "They did not stop even when we asked them to surrender. Having no other option, we had to fire at them."
Extremely happy with the punishment: Delhi gang-rape victim's mother lauds Telangana Police
The 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim's mother Asha Devi also responded to the overnight development in the Hyderabad vet's rape and murder, saying she was extremely content with the punishment given to the accused.
"Telangana Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel," said Asha Devi.
She also appealed to the Centre and the Delh government that her daughter, a 23-year-old paramedic student who was gang-raped inside a running bus in south Delhi and thrown out on the road along with her male friend on 12 December, should be given justice and demanded the culprits be hanged to death
"I have been running from pillar to post for the last seven years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest," she said.
My daughter's soul must be at peace now, says victim's father on Telangana police encounter
Father of the 26-year-old woman veterinarian responded to the killings of the accused in a police encounter, expressing his gratitude towards Telangana government he said, "My daughter's soul must be at peace now."
Correct way to deal with rapists: BJP's Kapil Mishra on killing of all accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case
Lauding Telangana Police for their overnight action by killing the accused in the rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said this was the "correct" way to deal with the rapists and hoped other states would take cue from them.
"This is the way to deal with rapists," Mishra said, adding, "Hope police of other states will learn from you."
WATCH: Students in Hyderabad seen rejoicing after four accused were killed
After the news of all four accused in Hyderabad rape-muder case killed in an police encounter broke on Friday morning, women students could be seen cheering in a bus. The video of their reaction was filmed.
Encounter took place before speedy trial of Hyderabad rape-murder began
All the four accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case were arrested on charges of gang-raping and murdering the victim less than 24 hours after the crime. The overnight development in the case on Friday took place before the speedy trial could begin.
Bodies of accused taken to Shadnagar govt hospital
The bodies of the four accused have been taken to Shadnagar government hospital. During the encounter at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, three police personnel were also injured, according to Cyberabad police sources.
Accused tried to run away during reconstruction of crime scene at Chatanpally, police said
The encounter took place at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, where the 26-year-old victim's charred body was found. While reconstructing the crime scene, the accused tried to escape the spot.
All accused killed in a police encounter at Shamshabad toll plaza
The Telangana Police tried to recreate the crime scene at Shamshabad toll plaza on NH-44 near Hyderabad — the same highway where the charred body of the 26-year-old veterinarian was found.
"The accused tried to flee during the scene reconstruction," the officials said.
At this point the police open fired at them. The incident reportedly took place at 3.30am.
All four accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case killed in encounter with Telangana Police
In an overnight development in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case, the Telangana Police reportedly killed all the four accused in the crime during an encounter, ANI reported.
