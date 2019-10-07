Hyderabad rains: Water enters ICU of Malla Reddy Hospital after incessant downpour; IMD predicts more showers in next 3 days

Extreme heavy rainfall over the weekend led to severe water-logging in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in the Jeedimetla suburb of Hyderabad was reportedly waterlogged following incessant rainfall on Sunday. As many as 10 patients were safely evacuated from the emergency section of the hospital and shifted to upper floors, reports said. Hospital staff and attendants were seen pumping excessive water out.

The ward was flooded with about one to two feet of rainwater, inconveniencing the patients. IndiaTV report quoted hospital employees as saying, "There was little water that entered the hospital. There was a danger to the patients and no damage was done to any equipment in the ward."

Last month, in a similar incident, water had entered the emergency ward of the Lalaguda railway hospital.

Woman who was washed away in a flooding street at LB nagar #Hyderabad rescued by a resident during #HyderabadRains on Sunday. The act was caught on #cctv @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/UWwv2bCKGw — PintoDeepak_TNIE (@PintoDeepakTNIE) October 6, 2019

Due to heavy rains and water logging on main road, traffic slow moving towards airport at Shamshabad.

Public going to airport are advised to take ORR to reach Airport seamlessly. pic.twitter.com/JRdd6Z13AO — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC (@CYBTRAFFIC) October 6, 2019

The city has been battling incessant rains for the last two weeks breaking previous records. According to reports, the city recorded more than 100 percent excess rainfall during September. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, parts of the city recorded the highest rainfall of nearly 10 centimetres on Sunday. The Quthbullapur block, where Malla Reddy Hospital is located, recorded 9.2 cm rainfall.

Furthermore, the IMD has issued a rainfall warning to the state, predicting thunderstorms and lightning along with heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Rainfall Forecast and Weather Warning Dated 06.10.2019 Based on 0830 IST pic.twitter.com/YYaJXppmOe — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 6, 2019

Many parts of the city saw heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday. Following the same, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued several warnings to residents, and asked them to plan their commute accordingly. The Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management of the GHMC asked all concerned teams to be alert and be on the field.