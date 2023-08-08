Hyderabad: Man strips woman naked on road after she resisted being touched

A man in an inebriated state stripped a 28-year-old woman on busy Balaji Nagar main road in Jawahar Nagar in Hyderabad after she resisted and raised objection to this.

Surprisingly, the man, identified as Peddamaraiah, was accompanied by his mother who allegedly did not do anything to stop her son from sexually assaulting another woman.

The crime was captured on CCTV camera installed in the area and the clips are going viral on social media, getting sharp criticism from the netizens.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the woman was returning from a clothes store. It was then, Peddamaraiah, a labourer and habitual drunkard, misbehaved with the woman by touching her inappropriately as she was walking on one side of the road.

To save herself, the woman pushed Peddamaraiah and started walking briskly, but he continued assaulting her. She then raised objection and confronted him.

Peddamaraiah then turned aggressive and pounced on her, started tearing off her clothes right on the busy road.

When another woman, passing on a two-wheeler, stopped her vehicle to prevent Peddamaraiah from assaulting the lady, he turned his aggression towards her and began attacking her.

Shocking! Inebriated man attacks #stripped a woman passerby, touched inappropriately and assaults another woman who tried to prevent him at Balaji Nagar in @Jawaharnagarps limits. Passersby, who noticed the naked woman, provided cloth and escorted her to safety. (1/2)#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/RZCKlg8qRf — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 7, 2023

Ironically, some passersby filmed the incident but did not intervene to save the woman.

The victim stood disrobed on the busy road for about 15 minutes before some people came and covered her with a blue plastic sheet.

Same like Manipur incident..

TRS Government how can u answer this under your rule alcohol is everywhere orphan girl on the way to home from her work was stopped by a monster and ripped her dress she was naked for 10 mins on main road in Jawahar nagar in Hyderabad..

1/2 pic.twitter.com/FxXnJAmZPl — Danasari Seethakka (@seethakkaMLA) August 8, 2023

The police reached the spot and overpowered Peddamaraiah and took him into custody.

A case has been filed under section 354 (b), 323, 506 r/w 34, (outraging modesty, criminal assault and intimidation, and criminal intent towards a common cause) affixing blame on the mother too for failing to stop her son.

