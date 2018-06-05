Hyderabad girl jumps to death after failing to secure good NEET rank, say police

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old girl jumped to death from a building in Hyderabad on Tuesday allegedly after failing to get a good rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET) exam, police said.

The girl, identified as Jasleen Kaur, jumped from top of the 10-storey shopping complex in the busy Abids area in the heart of the city.

A police officer said the girl apparently ended her life as she went into depression after not getting the expected rank in NEET exam, the results of which were declared on Monday.

A resident of Kachiguda neighbourhood, Jasleen reached Mayuri Complex in the commercial hub of Abids around 10.30 am.

After parking her two-wheeler, she climbed the stairs and reached the top floor.

Some people who spotted her raised an alarm to deter her but she jumped down.

According to police, the girl sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

The CCTV footage showed the girl wearing jeans and T-shirt walking up the stairs and later jumping to death.