Hyderabad gang rape and murder case: Section 144 to be imposed in city for two days starting 5 am today, says police

Hyderabad: Section 144 will be in place in Hyderabad City from tomorrow till 7 December, said Commissioner of Police (CP) Hyderabad City, Anjani Kumar on Wednesday.

Section 144 will be in place, for two days, from 6 am on 5 December to 6 am on 7 December.

"Whereas reliable information has been placed before me that certain groups are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad City, inciting communal animosity between different communities on 6 December," Kumar told reporters in Hyderabad.

Therefore, with a view to maintain public order, peace and tranquillity in Hyderabad City, in exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) do hereby prohibit every kind of procession, dharna, rally and prohibit any individual/groups of individuals from making any speech, gesture or displaying pictures, symbols, placards, flags which is likely to create religious animosity or hatred between different communities or individuals," he added.

Kumar further added that any person found violating the order will be liable for prosecution under the law.

