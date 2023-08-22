Hyderabad: Career criminals barge into minor girl's house, gangrape her at knifepoint

In Hyderabad’s Telangana, eight men forcefully entered at the house of a 15-year-old girl when her family was away. Later three of them allegedly gang raped the minor on knifepoint.

The incident took place in Nandanavanam Colony under Meerpat police station limits on Sunday. There has been a huge uproar among the locals ever since this incident came to light.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the accused men barged into her house at around 9:30 AM.

Four of them took her upstairs and three took turns to rape her at knifepoint. Police said they fled after the girl screamed for help.

After about 30 minutes when they left, the girl went to her brother’s workplace crying and narrated her ordeal. Her brother then took her to police station.

According to the police, there were some history-sheeters among the accused. Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POSCO) Act, 2012 and sent the victim to Sakhi Center for medical examination.

Seven police teams have been formed to nab the accused. The police is scanning the CCTV footage nearby to trace the culprits.

The police have also detained the suspects in the case and their interrogation is on. Although the main culprit is still absconding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan also visited the crime scene and Meerpet police station. The victim, a Dalit, works in a garment shop in Dilsukhnagar. He also has a younger brother who works for flexi.