Husband, in-laws burn woman to death in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar allegedly for dowry; all accused absconding

India Press Trust of India Oct 01, 2018 19:12:16 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and in-laws over dowry dispute at Nagla Jasoi village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

Representational image of Uttar Pradesh police. AFP

Parul was set on fire on Sunday and was declared dead at a hospital. According to a complaint filed by her father, Parul's husband and in-laws had harassed her for failing to fulfil their demand for a private car in dowry.

A case has been registered against her husband Vijay Kumar, father-in-law Vinod, mother-in-law Rekha and brother-in-law Chottu. All the accused are on the run, the police said. Parul got married to Vijay Kumar one-and-a-half years ago.


