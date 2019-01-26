Hundreds of tourists stuck in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing landslide rescued by district authority

Shimla: Hundred of tourists stuck in a landslide in Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have been rescued, a district official said Saturday. The tourists in about 60 vehicles had been stuck after a landslide near the Point Five area Friday evening, he said.

A rescue team was sent at the spot soon after information about them being stuck there was received, he said adding that all tourists were rescued safely after one-and-a-half hour operation.

Baijnath Sub-divisional Magistrate Rameshwar Dass said, "The rescue team led by Special Area Development Authority supervisor Ranvijay cleared the blocked road in one-and-a-half-hour." DSP Baijnath has been asked to deploy police personnel on Billing road, he added.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.