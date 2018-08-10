Hundreds of Central Railway motormen go on strike in Mumbai to protest overtime; train services affected

Suburban train services on the Central Railway's Main Line and Harbour Line were affected in Mumbai, as hundreds of motormen decided to go on strike on Friday.
According to Mid-Day, 558 motormen of the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) had earlier submitted a letter to the authorities, saying that they would not work beyond their scheduled hours from 10 August.
"There is a vacancy of 229 motormen on the Central Railway and the motormen are working under immense stress. It would be unfair to make them work extra and hence, a decision has been taken that the motormen will not put in extra hours, since it may compromise safety," Amit Bhatnagar, CRMS vice-president, was quoted as saying in the report.
Though the strike was called off later in the day after the protesting motormen held a meeting with the railway authorities, several services were cancelled while others were delayed.
#CRUpdate | 79 CR services were canceled till 5pm as motormen refused to work overtime till 229 vacant spots were filled. Matter was resolved at 4:30pm after meeting of staff & authorities.
However, commuters should expect overcrowding, delay for some time (Video: Thane Station) pic.twitter.com/EIxEpsAfiA
— LocalPressCo Mumbai (@LocalPressCo) August 10, 2018
Commuters facing travel woes took to social media to share visuals of crowded stations.
Terrific rush at #Dadar stn , #mumbailocal @mataonline @Central_Railway #MumbaiCity pic.twitter.com/MBQ4JMp0kI — Sandesh M Jadhav (@sandesh_mj) August 10, 2018
How much should #Mumbaikar suffer? Yesterday was #MaharashtraBandh Today, #MotormanStrike #MumbaiLocal (Thane Pic) @Central_Railway @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/DTNPbhdIP7 — Farhan Ashfaq (@farhanqaafa) August 10, 2018
Parel station now. Trains late and cancelled. @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/GCOLpLn5Z0 — Simantik Dowerah (@simantik4massam) August 10, 2018
#mumbailocal @Central_Railway is running tremendously late due to #motormenstrike (inpic: #ThaneStation@RidlrMUM @mumbaitraffic @smart_mumbaikar pic.twitter.com/WQOiCJA65z
— Deepak Kapure (@kapuredeepak) August 10, 2018
The sea of people stranded at Ghatkopar stn due to motormen strike @RidlrMUM @smart_mumbaikar @CRailwayMumbai @PiyushGoyal #centralrailway #thane pic.twitter.com/FXTga9ni7L — Ninad Mundhe (@mundhe_ninad) August 10, 2018
This is how the working people are put in trouble not learning any lesson by railways in recruiting the Motormen. pic.twitter.com/aDxt4oz7Mq
— Ramana Murthy N V (@murthynvr) August 10, 2018
Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 21:27 PM