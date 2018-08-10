You are here:
Hundreds of Central Railway motormen go on strike in Mumbai to protest overtime; train services affected

India FP Staff Aug 10, 2018 21:27:54 IST

Suburban train services on the Central Railway's Main Line and Harbour Line were affected in Mumbai, as hundreds of motormen decided to go on strike on Friday.

According to Mid-Day, 558 motormen of the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) had earlier submitted a letter to the authorities, saying that they would not work beyond their scheduled hours from 10 August.

"There is a vacancy of 229 motormen on the Central Railway and the motormen are working under immense stress. It would be unfair to make them work extra and hence, a decision has been taken that the motormen will not put in extra hours, since it may compromise safety," Amit Bhatnagar, CRMS vice-president, was quoted as saying in the report.

Though the strike was called off later in the day after the protesting motormen held a meeting with the railway authorities, several services were cancelled while others were delayed.

Commuters facing travel woes took to social media to share visuals of crowded stations.

 

#mumbailocal @Central_Railway is running tremendously late due to #motormenstrike (inpic: #ThaneStation@RidlrMUM @mumbaitraffic @smart_mumbaikar pic.twitter.com/WQOiCJA65z

— Deepak Kapure (@kapuredeepak) August 10, 2018


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 21:27 PM

