Human Rights Day 2019: On 71st anniversary of UDHR, agenda to encourage youth in bringing about peace, justice and equal opportunities

Human Rights Day 2019: Celebrated every year on 10 December, Humans Rights came into existence when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

With the agenda to empower us all, the day is observed to acknowledge the advocates and defenders of human rights around the world.

The UDHR – stating the inalienable rights of every human being, irrespective of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or any other status – is the most translated document in the world, and is available in over 500 languages.

When is it celebrated in India?

In India, the human rights law was established on September, 1993, following which the Union government constituted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on 12 October, 1993.

The Commission had made its recommendations to the government to protect the rights of ordinary citizens, children, women, elderly human rights, and people of the LGBT community in the country.

Humans Rights Day Theme in 2019

On the 71st anniversary of UDHR, the theme for this year is 'Youth Standing Up for Human Rights' with the aim to celebrate the potential of youth as constructive agents of change, amplify their voices and engage a broad range of global audiences in the promotion and protection of rights.

Young people are marching, organizing, and speaking out for their right to a future of peace, justice and equal opportunities. Let’s support and protect youth as they #StandUp4HumanRights on Human Rights Day and every day. pic.twitter.com/NxMZ88IGGk — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 10, 2019

The campaign is designed to encourage, galvanise, and showcase how youth all over the world stand up for rights and against racism, hate speech, bullying, discrimination, and climate change, to name a few.

Human rights and sustainable development are correlated to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the sense that human rights are driven by progress on all SDGs and SDGs are driven by advancements on human rights.

