'...Hum Hindustani theyy, hain aur rahenge', says Hizbul terrorist's brother who hoisted Tricolour in J&K's Sopore

A day after he was seen waving the national flag at his J&K’s Sopore residence ahead of Independence Day in a viral video, Rayees Mattoo, the brother of Hizbul terrorist Javed Mattoo, on Monday said that he “waved the Tiranga from his heart and there was no pressure from anyone”.

“…Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan hamara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara. There is development. For the first time I am sitting at my shop on 14 August, it used to be shut for 2-3 days. The previous political parties were playing games…,” said Mattoo.

#WATCH | Rayees Mattoo says, “I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone…Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan hamara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara. There is development. For the first time I am sitting at my shop on 14th August, it used to be… https://t.co/rWOfMLbTOg pic.twitter.com/hF1yx0P4vI — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

Talking about his brother, he said that he became a terrorist in 2009 and there is no news about him since then.

“…If he is alive, I urge him to come back…The situation has changed, Pakistan can’t do anything…Hum Hindustani theyy, hain aur rahenge,” added Mattoo.

Ahead of Independence Day, Mattoo was seen hoisting the national flag at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement between 13 to 15 August.

A video showed Mattoo waving the Tricolour from the window of his house.

Javid Mattoo, also known as Faisal/Saqib/Musaib, is an active terrorist associated with the Hizbul Mujhaideen terror outfit. He was among the top 10 targets in the Valley on the list of security agencies.

Meanwhile, the family of other Hizbul terrorist Mudassir Hussain also hoisted the national flag at home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Sunday.

“My son has taken the wrong path,” Hussain’s father Tariq said in the remote Dachhan area of the hilly district, adding: “We request the government to find him.”

“We hoisted the national flag on our home and want every household to hoist the tricolour,” he said.

Hussain’s mother said she wanted him to return and surrender before the security forces.

“We tried our best to know his whereabouts but failed. The Army should find him for us as we want him to return,” she added.

One of the most wanted terrorists in the Union territory, Hussain carries a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head, according to police.

With inputs from agencies