'Hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai': Smriti Irani takes on trolls over sanitary pad remark with amusing photo

New Delhi: Union Cabinet minister Smriti Irani has a quirky reply to the backlash she has been receiving for her comments on the Sabrimala temple issue.

Irani was called out for drawing an uncanny analogy over the ongoing debate regarding women's entry into Lord Ayappa's shrine. "I have the right to pray, but don't have the right to desecrate. I am nobody to speak on Supreme Court verdict because I am a serving cabinet minister. But just plain common sense. Would you take sanitary napkins seeped in menstrual blood into a friend's home? You would not. And would you think that it is respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of God? So that is the difference. That is my personal opinion," the Union Minister had said.

The 42-year-old, who is known for her humorous stint on the social media, on Thursday, seemingly responded to the trolling by posting a picture from her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ' days. Alongside the image, in which she can be seen tied up with ropes with a cloth around her mouth, Irani wrote, "#hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai."

While sometimes it gets a tad too difficult to relate to the social media feed of famous personalities, especially ministers, Smriti Irani's Instagram account is proof she doesn't take herself, and the criticism directed at her, too seriously. The hilarious memes on her feed include common man's woes such as eagerly waiting for the weekends to hating Mondays, among others. Apart from poking fun at herself and sharing her weight loss struggles, Irani also gives regular glimpses into her personal life as a wife and mother with photos featuring her husband Zubin Irani and their two children.