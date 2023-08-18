India

Huge cache of arms recovered near LoC in J&K's Kupwara

FP Staff Last Updated:August 18, 2023 13:11:33 IST
The Army said a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, seven pistols, four hand grenades and other incriminating material were recovered. ANI

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including five AK rifles, seven pistols and four hand grenades has been recovered from near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Friday.

“Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @BSF_Kashmir and @JmuKmrPolice in #Machhal Sector #Kupwara from 15-18 Aug 23 based on Intelligence inputs by various agencies of likely presence of a cache of war like stores,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said on X, formerly Twitter.

The search is in progress, it added.

Published on: August 18, 2023 13:11:33 IST

