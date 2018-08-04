Sushma Swaraj meets Kyrgyzstan president Sooronbai Jeenbekov in ‎Bishkek, discusses ways to expand bilateral ties

Bishkek: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday called on Kyrgyz president Sooronbai Jeenbekov and discussed measures to expand and reinvigorate India's ties with the Central Asian country across all sectors.

Swaraj arrived at Issyk Kul in eastern Kyrgyzstan on a two-day visit after wrapping up her tour to Kazakhstan. She was received by Kyrgyzstan's foreign minister Erlan Abdyldaev.

Raveesh Kumar, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, tweeted:

Swaraj will also meet foreign minister Abdyldaev and other top leaders of the country's to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties in areas like defence, science and technology and health. Swaraj had interacted with Abdyldaev on a number of occasions, including on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The external affairs minister is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich Central Asian nations. India and Kyrgyzstan share multi-dimensional relations including political, parliamentary, defence, science and technology and health.

The bilateral visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kyrgyzstan in July 2015 and of the then President of the Kyrgyz Republic to India in December 2016, as also interactions on the margins of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summits, have consolidated the traditionally cordial and close ties between the two countries, providing impetus to further strengthening of bilateral ties, according to an official statement.

In the last segment of her three-nation Central Asian tour, she would arrive in the Uzbek capital Tashkent on Saturday.