HTET Admit Card 2021 released at bseh.org.in; exams on 2 and 3 January

Applicants will have to carry their HTET 2020 admit card along with a photo ID proof to enter and appear in the exam.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 admit card on its official website on Wednesday, 23 December. Candidates who have applied for the upcoming exam can download their hall tickets by visiting bseh.org.in.

According to Times Now, the HTET Level I, Level II and Level III papers are going to be held offline on 2 and 3 January. The exams are going to be conducted in pen and paper mode and the levels have been designated for different teachers. For example, primary teachers (Class I – V) will have to appear in the HTET Level 1 paper. The HTET Level 2 is for trained graduate teachers (Class VI-VIII) and the HTET Level 3 paper is for Post Graduate Teachers.

Applicants will have to carry their HTET 2020 admit card along with a photo ID proof to enter and appear in the exam. Follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘News’ section and click on the link that reads: ‘HTET Admit Card:- Candidates kindly download from their login id’

Step 3: Clicking on the link will take you to another page

Step 4: Here you will have to login using your Registration No., and password

Step 5: after clicking on ‘Sign in’, you admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the document to appear in the exam

Here is the direct link to download the HTET admit card.

The official notice said that all the admit cards must have a coloured photograph printed on it. Candidates need to bring two copies of the hall tickets along with the photographs on the day of the exam. There is also an advance timing mentioned for the candidates to reach the exam centres.