HTET 2020: Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test to be held on 2 and 3 January, application process begins today at bseh.org

HTET 2020 | Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) will be conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on 2 and 3 January, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply online at bseh.org for HTET from Monday (16 November) from 4 pm.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the last date to fill HTET 2020 application form is 4 December. The application correction window will be open between 5 and 8 December.

Applicants can make corrections in their name, father's name, mother's name including other details. However, they will not be allowed to make changes in the level, caste category, and 'physically challenged' option.

The HTET application will only be accepted in online mode; applications sent by fax, email, post, etc will not be considered. Also, if the applicant applies for more than one level, his/her candidature will be cancelled.

As per a report by The Indian Express, HTET admit card will be available for download in the third week of December.

Candidates will have to secure 60 percent or 90 marks in the examination to qualify. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to get at least 55 percent or 82 marks to be eligible in HTET.

Candidates who qualify HTET Paper-I will be eligible to teach in Classes 1 to 5, while those passing the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to Class 12.

Steps to register for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2020:

Step 1: Go to Board of School Education Haryana's official website - bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to apply for HTET 2020.

Step 3: Read all the instructions and click on continue button.

Step 4: Register providing basic details.

Step 5: With the details generated, go to the login page and complete the application form providing all the required information in the correct format.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of documents, certificates and photograph.

Step 7: Pay the required application fee and press the final submit button.

Step 8: Take a print of your filled HTET form for future reference.