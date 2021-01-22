HTET 2020 exam: Haryana board announces results for Teacher Eligibility Test at bseh.org.in

At least 4,706 candidates qualified the HTET Level 1 exam for the post of Primary Teacher. The pass percentage was 7.04%

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the results of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 on its official website on Thursday (21 January).

Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to visit bseh.org.in to check their qualification update.

According to Times of India, at least 7.04 percent candidates have qualified the HTET Level 1 exam for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT). As many as 4,706 candidates have cleared the exam in this category.

For the post of HTET Level 2 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), 4,934 candidates qualified in the recruitment exam and only 3,056 candidates were able to pass the third level. The HTET Level 2 PGT has been cleared by 5.15 percent candidates while only 4.07 percent candidates were able to qualify the HTET Level 3 exam.

The total number of candidates who applied for the HTET 2020 were 2,37,806. Of the total, as many as 70,112 were male applicants and 1,67,694 were female candidates.

Steps to check HTET 2020 results:

Step 1: Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Go to the link for HTET 2020 results on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the given spaces and hit 'Submit'

Step 5: Once logged in, the results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the document

Here is the direct link to check HTET 2020 results: http://haryanatet.in/Login

For general category candidates to qualify the exam, one needed to achieve 60 percent marks or 90 marks in total. For reserved category applicants, the eligibility was 55 percent score or 82 marks.