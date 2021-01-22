HTET 2020 exam: Haryana board announces results for Teacher Eligibility Test at bseh.org.in
At least 4,706 candidates qualified the HTET Level 1 exam for the post of Primary Teacher. The pass percentage was 7.04%
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the results of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 on its official website on Thursday (21 January).
Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to visit bseh.org.in to check their qualification update.
According to Times of India, at least 7.04 percent candidates have qualified the HTET Level 1 exam for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT). As many as 4,706 candidates have cleared the exam in this category.
For the post of HTET Level 2 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), 4,934 candidates qualified in the recruitment exam and only 3,056 candidates were able to pass the third level. The HTET Level 2 PGT has been cleared by 5.15 percent candidates while only 4.07 percent candidates were able to qualify the HTET Level 3 exam.
The total number of candidates who applied for the HTET 2020 were 2,37,806. Of the total, as many as 70,112 were male applicants and 1,67,694 were female candidates.
Steps to check HTET 2020 results:
Step 1: Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in
Step 2: Go to the link for HTET 2020 results on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage
Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the given spaces and hit 'Submit'
Step 5: Once logged in, the results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a print out of the document
Here is the direct link to check HTET 2020 results: http://haryanatet.in/Login
For general category candidates to qualify the exam, one needed to achieve 60 percent marks or 90 marks in total. For reserved category applicants, the eligibility was 55 percent score or 82 marks.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 released; check details at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in
The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha aims to fill as many as 87 vacancies through this recruitment drive
In locked-down Maharashtra, sugarcane field labourers' lives are upturned by rising debt, inability to access education
Countless young people in Maharashtra, whose families are engaged in cutting sugarcane, are faced with the reality of entering into an endless cycle of debt, labour in the fields, and eventually being forced to discontinue their education.
SBI PO 2020-21 exam: Prelims result for 2,000 vacancies declared; check at sbi.co.in
Those who qualify the prelims will have to appear in the mains exam which is to be held on 29 January. The admit card for the same is expected to be released soon