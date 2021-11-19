HSSC releases exam dates for Skill Development and Industrial Training recruitment exams; check details here

As per the official notification, the Commission will conduct the written exams on 11 December in various shifts.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the examination dates for the appointment to various posts in Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Panchkula, under Advertisement Number 12/2019. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website at https://www.hssc.gov.in/.

As per the official notification, the Commission will conduct the written exams on 11 December in various shifts. The candidates can download their admit cards from 6 December onwards from the official website.

The candidate should also carry one government-issued ID proof along with them to the exam center. Applicants also need to carry two recent coloured passport sized photographs to the exam centre.

As per the official notice, Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) Sheets-based written examination will be held by the Commission. Candidates will have to solve 90 multiple choice questions in 90 minutes duration. Each question will be of equal marks, as per the official notice.

The remaining 10 marks will be given on the basis of the experience and socio-economic criteria of the applicant.

In the HSSC exam, Reasoning, General Awareness, Science, Computer, English, Maths, Hindi, and Concerned or Relevant Subject will be given 75 percent weightage. The remaining 25 percent weightage will be given to Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, History, Civics, Environment, Culture, etc. Of Haryana.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam will be held with proper guidelines. The test centers will follow the coronavirus norms to curb the spread of the deadly virus. As per the official notification, applicants have been advised to get vaccinated against coronavirus .

All candidates need to wear a face mask to the exam hall. While they may be asked to remove the mask for identification purposes only, no applicant will be allowed to give the HSSC exam if they are not wearing a mask.

The HSSC aims to fill up 3,206 posts at Skill Development and Industrial Training Department through this direct recruitment.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the HSSC.