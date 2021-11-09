HSSC Male Constable (GD) 2020: Answer key out at hssc.gov.in; raise objections from 10 November

Along with the answer key, the provision to raise objections against the provisional answer has also been provided by the HSSC.

The provisional answer keys for male Constable (General Duty) 2020 written exam have been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their answer key at the official website of the HSSC at https://www.hssc.gov.in/

Along with the answer key, the provision to raise objections against the provisional answer has also been provided by the HSSC. In case a candidate has any objection regarding an answer, they can submit a query to the official website from 10 November to 5 pm on 12 November.

Steps to raise objection against HSSC Male Constable (GD) 2020 answer key are:

Visit the official website at https://www.hssc.gov.in/

Follow the link which reads ‘"Inviting objection for answer key Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 01"

Raise the objection against a particular answer

Submit the challenge and save a copy for use in the future

According to the official notice released by the HSSC, objections raised by a candidate through any other mode will be rejected.

Candidates are advised to clearly mention the objection they have raised along with the name of the post, the advertisement number, the category number and the date of exam they appeared for. The set/series code of the exam paper, the test code session and the question number against which the objection is raised, should also be clearly mentioned by the applicant. Any mistake in this will lead to the objection not being considered.

The challenges raised by the applicants shall be taken into consideration by the HSSC and the final evaluation of the paper will be done accordingly. A final answer key will be released based on the objections that have been raised by candidates. The decision taken by the HSSC will be deemed as binding.

The exam for HSSC Male Constable (GD) 2020 was held from 31 October to 2 November this year for the recruitment of 5,500 posts in the organisation.