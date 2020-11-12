HSSC Gram Sachiv exam dates 2020 announced; check schedule at www.hssc.gov.in
Candidates will be able to visit the website and download their online hall ticket from 14 December onwards
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the dates of Gram Sachiv examinations. The recruitment exam will be held to shortlist candidates for the role of Gram Sachiv against advt. no. 9/2019, Cat. No. 01. for development and panchayat department.
Candidates who wish to appear for the examinations can check the dates and important instructions on the commission’s official website at hssc.gov.in.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the commission will be organising the written examination on 25, 26, and 27 December, 2020. Haryana SSC will be conducting the recruitment test at various centres spread across the state and there will be two shifts of the exam. While the morning shift will start from 10.30 am and go until noon, the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.
The report quoted an official notification that stated that the admit cards for the written examination will be uploaded on the website of the commission at www.hssc.gov.in very soon. Candidates will be able to visit the website and download their online hall ticket from 14 December onwards.
The notification also advised candidates to duly follow the instructions written on their admit cards and keep them safe till the date of their exams.
The Times of India reported that the HSSC Gram Sachiv recruitment examination will be OMR or Optical Marks Recognition based. In the 90-hour-long exam, there will be 90 multiple choice questions (MSQs). The questions will be divided into two sections but all the problems are going to carry equal marks.
The report added that there is a provision of socio-economic criteria and experience. But the commission will not be awarding any student more than 10 marks in the section. HSSC will not be delivering any other information to candidates via the post so all applicants must go through the notice and HSSC’s website thoroughly.
Go through the official notification here (https://www.hssc.gov.in/hssccms/uploads/publicnotice/18602-Notice%201-converted.pdf)
