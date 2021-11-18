The commission had opened the answer key challenge window for assistant lineman post on 17 November. It will close it on 19 November

The objection window to challenge the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male Constable (Commando Wing) answer key opens today, 18 November. Candidates can challenge the answer key by visiting the official website of HSSC- https://www.hssc.gov.in/.

The deadline to raise challenges against the HSSC answer key is till 5 pm on 20 November.

How to challenge the HSSC Constable (Commando Wing) answer key:

Go to the official website at https://www.hssc.gov.in/

Click on the link for raising challenge against the answer key for "(Advt. No. 11/2019 ALM (EXAM DATE 14.11.2021)”

Following the given guidelines visible on the page

Raise the objections and submit the challenge to the HSSC

Keep a printout of the HSSC Constable challenge raised for future use

Click here for direct link for HSSC Constable (command wing) answer key.

The examination for the HSSC male constable (Commando Wing) was held on 14 November in the evening shift. The HSSC had also conducted the exam for assistant lineman post on the same day. The answer key of assistant lineman post was released by the Commission on 16 November.

As per an official notification released by the HSSC, the candidates need to clearly specify the objection along with other details such as the post, advertisement number, date of examination, set code, category number, session and question number against which the challenge is being raised. Failure to mention these details will result in the objection not being considered by the Commission.

The HSSC will not consider challenges through any other medium than online. The Commission will consider the challenges raised by the applicants and evaluate the paper accordingly. The decision of the HSSC with respect to the challenges will be considered as final.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the HSSC to gain more details about the exam.