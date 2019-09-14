HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission expected to release hall ticket today on hssc.gov.in

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 | Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to release the admit card for clerk recruitment on Friday (14 September). Candidates can log on to the official website —hssc.gov.in— to download their admit cards.

The HSSC clerk recruitment exam will be conducted from 21 September to 23 September.

Steps to check and download HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC

Step 2: Click on the 'public notice’ link given on the bottom of the homepage

Step 3: A link to download the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your credentials and click on 'Sign in'

Step 5: Download your Haryana clerk admit card and take a print out for future use

The exam will be OMR-based and conducted in multiple shifts. While the written examination will carry 90 marks, the socio-economic criteria and relevant work experience of the candidate will carry 10 marks, NDTV reported.

News 18 reported that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for 4,858 clerk posts in Group C in the month of June 2019.