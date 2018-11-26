HSSC Admit Card 2018: Haryana SSC SI admit card to be released today; download hall pass at hssc.gov.in

The admit cards for written examination for the Sub Inspector (Male and Female) recruitment will be released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Monday, according to reports. The admit card will be released on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

How to download the admit card

- Log on to the official website, hssc.gov.in.

- On the home page of the website, click on the link, "SI and Constable Admit Card".

- A login window will appear on your screen.

- Enter the details of your registration number and password (date of birth) and click on the submit button.

- Download the admit card.

The HSSC SI recruitment exam will be held on 2 December for both male and female candidates. The examination will be conducted in two sessions – morning from 10.30 am to 12.00 noon and in the afternoon from 3.00 pm to 4,30 pm.